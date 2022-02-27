Israel Releases Final Entry Rules, as of March 1

As reported last week, Israel will reopen its borders to all tourists from this Tuesday, March 1, regardless of vaccination or recovery.
Currently only fully vaccinated foreigners are allowed into Israel.
The final rules for entry were released on Sunday.
- All tourists will be permitted to enter Israel, regardless of vaccination or recovery.
- Israeli citizens, toshavei keva and toshavei arai (A5 and A1 visas) will no longer be required to present pre-flight COVID-19 results.
- All other travelers, including visa holders, will be required to present negative PCR results, from within 72 hours of departure, prior to travel to Israel. Antigen tests will no longer be accepted.
- Recovered travelers, with a positive PCR or antigen test from no fewer than eight days and no more than ninety days, are exempt from the pre-flight PCR test.
- All passengers will still be required to fill out the Entry Form within 48 hours of departure.
- All passengers (both Israeli and foreign) will be required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival at the Ben Gurion airport.
- All passengers, regardless of vaccination or recovery, will need to quarantine only until receiving negative COVID results from their airport test, or 24 hours, whichever comes first.
- Full quarantine of five days will only be required for those who test positive at the airport or unvaccinated persons who are in close contact with a confirmed patient (such as on the plane).