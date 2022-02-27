Israel Releases Final Entry Rules, as of March 1

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 6:54 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

A traveler walks towards the coronavirus testing area at Ben Gurion International Airport. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

As reported last week, Israel will reopen its borders to all tourists from this Tuesday, March 1, regardless of vaccination or recovery.

Currently only fully vaccinated foreigners are allowed into Israel.

The final rules for entry were released on Sunday.