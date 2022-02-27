Israel Doesn’t Sign US Resolution to Condemn Russia

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 1:29 pm |

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya reacts during a Security Council meeting on a resolution regarding the Russian invasion of his country, Friday. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

Israel declined a U.S. invitation to sign onto its resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which did not win approval at the United Nations Security Council approval.

The decision reflected Israel’s attempts to avoid taking sides in the conflict, in order to avoid angering Russia, with which tensions have been ongoing due to IDF strikes in Syria, where Russian forces have bases.

A condemnation issued by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid last week was quickly followed up by a neutralist statement from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, but not before Russia expressed displeasure over the condemnation.

As Israel is not one of the 15 UNSC members, it could not vote on the resolution submitted by the U.S. and Albania. But the U.S. had asked allies that were non-UNSC member states to sign onto the text as a gesture of support.

At least 49 states did sign the resolution. Diplomatic sources said that Israel had held back, knowing that it had no chance of passing.

“Our allies know exactly what our position is on the issue,” a diplomatic source said.

It also remains to be seen what Israel will do regarding an upcoming UN General Assembly resolution that is also expected to censure Russia.