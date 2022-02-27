Gasoline Prices to Hit 8-Year High on Tuesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 10:29 am |

A gas station in the Meitar locality. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Following the sharp rise in the price of oil on global markets, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the maximum price of government-price-controlled 95-octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise sharply on Monday night at midnight, March 1, by NIS 0.34 to NIS 7.05 per liter, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources announced Sunday. The surcharge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This is the highest price of gasoline in Israel since 2014. Gasoline prices also rose NIS 0.34 last month due to the Russia-Ukraine tensions and the return of most western economies to near full operations as the COVID pandemic wanes. The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil rose above $100 a barrel last week, although it has since fallen back to $97.93.

The maximum price of government-price-controlled 95-octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.29 to NIS 6.03 on Monday night. The surcharge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.