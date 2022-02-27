Bennett, Putin Discuss Ukraine Crisis; Bennett Offers to Mediate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, in October 2021. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

The call took place during the Cabinet meeting which Bennett left for 40 minutes, to discuss the Ukraine situation with the Russian leader.

During the conversation, Bennett offered to mediate talks with Ukraine.

Putin told Bennett that Russia had its delegation in the Belarusian city of Gomel ready to negotiate with Kyiv, but the Ukrainian side had “not seized the opportunity, in a show of incoherence.”

It has been earlier reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Bennett on Friday to mediate in the conflict with Russia.

Friday’s phone conversation between the leaders was the fifth time that Zelenskiy had asked Bennett for Israeli mediation, and that he had previously asked former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Yitzchak Herzog.

While calling for a peaceful solution in Ukraine, Israel has been cautious about openly criticizing Russia. It has offered shelter to members of Ukraine’s Jewish community caught up in the fighting.