Woman Viciously Attacked When Entering Subway in Queens

NEW YORK -

Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:56 pm |

A woman returning from work on Thursday night, February 24, was brutally attacked by a thief who hit her on her head numerous times with a hammer as he stole her purse.

Nina Rothschild, a 57-year-old senior scientist for the NYC Health Department, was returning from work at 11:30 p.m. when the perpetrator followed her stairs at the Queens Plaza subway station. The individual pushed her down the stairs and brandished a hammer, hitting her multiple times as he attempted to grab her purse. After taking her purse, he fled on foot southbound on Queens Plaza South.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to her head. EMS transported the victim to NY-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition. She underwent surgery on her skull, and she is now listed in stable condition.

The assailant is described as a male, who wore a black hooded coat, a black mask, blue jeans, black shoes and he carried a cane.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are strictly confidential.

Please daven for the refuah shleimah of Nina bas Rus, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.