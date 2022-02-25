Chabad House in Kyiv Raising Funds to Evacuate Ukrainian Jews

Friday, February 25, 2022 at 4:34 am |

A view shows a damaged unidentified military truck at a residential area in Kyiv, Friday. (REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich)

As the Ukraine crisis transitions into a full-out war following Russia’s invasion on Thursday, the Ukraine’s various Jewish communities are seeking urgent assistance.

The Chabad House in Kyiv has launched an emergency campaign to raise money for the city’s Jewish community. Chabad House Rabbi Yonasan Benyamin Markovitch is seeking humanitarian aid to supply food, medicine, and rescue for thousands of elderly Jews and families with young children living near the front.

“We got anyone we could out of Kyiv ahead of time, but now there are thousands of Jewish refugees left living in the shadow of war, of bombings, and they need us,” Rabbi Markovitch said.

“Do not leave the Jews of Ukraine on their own! Help the Kyiv Chabad House organize rescue for Ukrainian Jews in distress,” members of the community wrote.

Chief Rabbi of Kyiv, Rabbi Moshe Essman, has called on the public to donate to Chabad, “So we can keep helping thousands of Jews and Israelis, especially the ones at the front of the war in eastern Ukraine.”

“The number of refugees is growing all the time. We take in everyone and help provide them with food, a place to sleep, and the rest of their vital needs, as well as organizing security for the Jewish community and institutions in Ukraine. I call on all the Jews and Israelis who can help us now – come, be our partners in the biggest operation to save Jews in Ukraine,” Rabbi Essman said.