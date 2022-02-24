UN Council to Vote on Condemning Invasion

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:32 pm |

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya addresses an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. (UNTV via AP)

The U.N. Security Council will vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms.” It also would demand an immediate halt to Russia’s invasion and the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

A senior U.S. official says the Biden administration knows the measure will be vetoed by Russia, but believes it is very important to put the resolution to a vote to underscore Russia’s international isolation.

The official says the council vote will be followed by a resolution voted on quickly in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly where there are no vetoes.

The final draft resolution, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, would reaffirm the council’s commitment “to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

The council is scheduled to vote at 3 p.m. EST Friday.