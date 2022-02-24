Oil Tops $100 for First Time Since 2014

BEIJING (Reuters) -

Vehicles line up to a gasoline station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Oil prices surged on Thursday, with Brent breaching $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia attacked Ukraine, exacerbating concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation, Ukraine‘s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and was targeting cities with weapons strikes.

Ukraine said that Russia was moving military equipment into the country from Crimea and facing nonstop cyber attacks. It reported one death so far.

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer, mainly selling its crude to European refineries, and is the largest provider of natural gas to Europe, providing about 35% of its supply.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose to as much as $103.78 a barrel, the highest since Aug. 14, 2014, and was at $103.18 a barrel at 0830 GMT, up $6.34, or 6.5%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures jumped $5.48, or 6%, to $97.58 a barrel, after rising to as much as $98.46, the highest since Aug. 11, 2014.

Oil prices have surged more than $20 a barrel since the start of 2022 on fears that the United States and Europe would impose sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, disrupting supplies.

Underscoring the supply concerns, the premium of front-month Brent to the second-month future LCOc1-LCOc2 rose by as much as 75 cents to $3.54 a barrel, the most since 2011.

“This growing uncertainty during a time when the oil market is already tight does leave it vulnerable, and so prices are likely to remain volatile and elevated,” said Warren Patterson, head of ING’s commodity research.