Israel to Send Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:45 pm |

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, which came under Russian attack on Thursday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The Israeli government and private citizens are organizing humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine as the Russian invasion began to take its toll in casualties and refugees on Thursday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pledged that Israel will do whatever it can to help:

“These are difficult and tragic moments, and our hearts are with the civilians that, through no fault of their own, have been thrust into this situation. Israel will mobilize to extend humanitarian aid as needed. We have the capability; we are experienced and we will help Ukraine’s citizens as much as possible.”

Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata said on Thursday morning that “Israel is prepared to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukraine…We are ready to accept thousands of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine,” she said.

There were no specifics available yet on what the government will send, as the response is still being organized.

The United Hatzalah rescue service said it was sending a delegation of 30 medical personnel to Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova, where many Ukrainian refugees were heading. The Moldovan Jewish community also offered to take in Jews from Ukraine, including children from the Tikva orphanage in Odessa, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, a non-partisan, unafilliated online campaign set a fundraising goal of 250,000 shekels for the Ukrainian-Jewish communities.

“Our brothers are in trouble: Solidarity with the Jewish communities of Ukraine” is made up of Israelis for different walks of life, who have chosen to remain anonymous, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“Members of the Jewish communities in Ukraine are going through days of anxiety, fear and uncertainty,” the campaign page states, “news to which we are exposed here in Israel is for them a terrifying and threatening daily reality. They are in a state of emergency, and as residents of the area that will potentially be attacked, they are already paying heavy prices.”

“Through your donations, we can help communities stock up on food and medicine, and deal with the wave of referrals that is sweeping them,” the organizers explained.