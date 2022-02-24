Hundreds Demonstrate Against Putin at Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:49 pm |

View of a graffiti sprayed on a wall of the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Thursday. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Hundreds of Israelis came out despite heavy rain to protest the invasion of Ukraine at the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening.

A man burns a Russian passport during a protest outside the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Thursday. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

The demonstrators held giant Ukrainian flags and placards denouncing Russian president Vladimir Putin as they chanted slogans, including “Putin is the new Hitler” and “Stop Putin, stop war.”

A number of the demonstrators burned Russian passports, according to Ynet.

Passing drivers honked their horns and shouted their support of the protest.

According to Channel 13 news, many of the protesters have Ukrainian roots and family in the country as well.

Police arrested four people who allegedly sprayed anti-Russian graffiti on the outer wall of the embassy.