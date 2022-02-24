Herzog in Greece to Calm Ally Ahead of Turkey Visit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5:19 am |

President Yitzchak Herzog attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Athens, Greece, Thursday. (REUTERS/Louiza Vradi)

President Yitzchak Herzog traveled to Greece Thursday for a trip experts said marked a chance to reassure an ally as Israel moves closer to Turkey, with tensions fraught between Athens and Ankara.

He is expected to make a rare visit to Turkey next month for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a prominent critic of Israel’s policies towards the Palestinians.

But experts said that any Israeli rapprochement with Turkey cannot undermine Israel’s ironclad ties with its Mediterranean neighbors, Greece and Cyprus, two states with long-standing acrimony towards Erdogan’s Turkey.

On his one-day trip, Herzog is due to meet his counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as opposition leader and ex-premier Alexis Tsipras.

Relations between Turkey and Israel froze over after the death of 10 provocateurs in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla headed for the Gaza strip in 2010.

Relations between Israel and Greece have meanwhile deepened over the past decade.

In 2019, Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Italy and the Palestinian territories agreed to create the “East Mediterranean Gas Forum” — without Turkey.

And in 2020, Israel, Greece and Cyprus signed the EastMed deal for a huge pipeline to ship gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, triggering objections from Ankara.