Former Meretz Leader Says Netanyahu Would Have Sided with Russia

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:43 pm |

Leader of the Opposition and head of the Likud party Binyamin Netanyahu. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Former Meretz leader Zehava Gal-On claimed on Thursday that if opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu were still prime minister, he would have taken the wrong side in the Ukraine crisis.

“We are lucky that Netanyahu, who made Israel part of the dark side internationally, among the reactionary forces of the world, is not prime minister,” Gal-On wrote on Twitter. “It is reasonable to assume that he would have sabotaged the quiet, pro-Ukrainian coalition.”

Gal-On, who was born in Vilnius when it was part of the Soviet Union, wrote that “he has said that only the strong survive and the weak must bear what is decided for them.”

While Netanyahu has made no public comment on the events in Ukraine, and didn’t respond to Gal-On, his Likud party did:

“Zehava Gal-On has proven once again that just like with politics and the economy, she understands nothing about international relations and she has plenty to learn from Netanyahu, who made Israel an international superpower,” The Jerusalem Post quoted the Likud’s foreign affairs director Eli Hazan as saying.