Breaking Neutrality, Israel Condemns Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:49 am |

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS)

Israel denounced Thursday the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling it “a grave breach of international order.”

“Israel condemns the attack and is ready to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a press statement, adding that “Israel and Ukraine have good and deep ties.”

President Yitzchak Herzog also condemned Moscow, saying it was “working against peace.”

“The attack could deteriorate and create chaos in Europe and, some say, even cause an unprecedented war. Our hearts go out to the suffering of the Ukrainian people. I hope there will not be many casualties in the conflict and Russia will retreat,” said Herzog, who is currently on a diplomatic trip in Greece.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry called on all Israelis in Ukraine to make their way out through the country’s western borders: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. Around 8,000 Israeli nationals are thought to have remained in Ukraine despite calls from the Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in recent days to leave.

The Foreign Ministry has set up the following emergency phone lines for Ukraine related queries: 972 (0)2-530 3911, 972 (0)2-530 3401 and 972 (0)2-530 3287.