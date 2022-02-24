Bennett Pulls Back from Condemnation of Russia

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:31 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett returned to a language of neutrality regarding the Ukraine crisis after a condemnation of Russia’s invasion earlier in the day by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“The world order as we know it is changing,” Bennet said, speaking at an IDF officer graduation ceremony in southern Israel. “The world is much less stable, and our region too is changing every day.”

“These are difficult, tragic times,” said the prime minister. “Our hearts are with the civilians of eastern Ukraine who were caught up in this situation,” he said, while avoiding any mention of Russia or the invasion.

By contrast, Lapid called Russia’s military action “a grave violation of the international order,” departing from earlier attempts to steer away from taking sides and urging de-escalation.

A diplomatic official maintained that the tack Bennett took was deliberate and coordinated with Lapid.

“They have spoken multiple times today and are working together,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that it was meant to complement Lapid’s comment, not contradict it.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman told Ynet on Thursday that “the smartest thing we can do is keep a low profile,” and stressed that Israel had to prioritize protecting Jews in both Russia and Ukraine.

Russia was quick to respond to Lapid’s statement of support for Ukraine, and the Russian U.N. delegation issued a statement condemning Israel’s plans for construction in the Golan Heights.

The Russian statement expressed “concern” about plans by “Tel Aviv” [Yerushalayim is the capital of Israel] to expand “settlement activity in the Golan Heights,” which the Russian delegation said violated the Geneva Convention of 1949.

“Russia does not recognize Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights, which are part of Syria,” the Russian statement read.