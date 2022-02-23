Severe COVID Cases Falls Below 700 for First Time in Over a Month

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 5:31 am |

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital team members wearing safety gear in the coronavirus ward, Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel said Wednesday its tally of severe COVID-19 cases has dropped below 700 for the first time in weeks as the fifth infection wave continues to wane.

The Health Ministry said 693 patients are currently in serious condition, of whom 240 are ventilated, the lowest the figure has been since January 21.

The ministry also said that 12,101 Israelis tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, and after 84,000 tests were conducted, the infection rate now stands at 14.37%. This is the 51st day in a row that more than 10,000 single-day cases were have been reported.

The virus’s reproduction number, R, has increased slightly and now stands at 0.67, still indicating the pandemic is on the decline.

The number of patients currently ill with the disease across Israel stands at 110,205. The largest group of the patients live in Tel Aviv with 6,466 active cases, followed by Yerushalayim with 5,865, Haifa with 3,799, Petach Tikva with 3,798, Be’er Sheva with 3,724, Rishon LeTzion with 2,836, Netanya with 2,660, Ashkelon with 2,643, Ashdod with 2,275, and Ramat Gan with 2,186.

As a result of the decline in morbidity, the tally of “red” local authorities with high infection rates is declining.

On Wednesday, Bnei Brak also turned “green.” Yerushalayim turned “orange” earlier this week and is on its way to becoming “yellow” soon.