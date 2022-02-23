Serial Burglar Arrested for Boro Park Yeshivah Break-Ins

BROOKLYN -

Surveillance images of the suspect.

A Brooklyn man with more than a dozen prior arrests was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglarizing the offices of multiple Boro Park shuls and yeshivas over the weekend, according to Shomrim.

Ilhomjon Sobirov, 43, is suspected of burglarizing the offices of Klausenberg, Bobov and Stolin this weekend, robbing thousands of dollars in cash. Shomrim believe he conducted at least five break-ins over the weekend, and broke into several of the locations more than once.

According to the NYPD, Sobirov has 14 prior arrests, for charges including similar crimes of burglarizing yeshiva offices, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance. Last month, he was arrested for spitting on a police officer who was trying to escort him out of a hospital.

He has previously served prison time for burglary.

Surveillance video of a burglary this weekend