Residents of ‘Yerushalayim Envelope’ Say Security Decreased Since Responsibility Transferred to Police​

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 9:34 am |

Border policemen patrol the area near the site of a shooting incident in the Old City of Yerushalayim. (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

The responsibility for providing security to localities in the “Yerushalayim Envelope” area has been transferred from the army to the police, and the residents feel that the level of security has decreased as a result. During a joint meeting on Tuesday of the Public Security Committee, chaired by MK Merav Ben Ari (Yesh Atid), and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, chaired by MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid), MKs tried to assess whether this was in fact the case. The “Yerushalayim Envelope” is the 202-kilometer-long segment of the security barrier that surrounds Yerushalayim.

“The residents are abandoned in a very complex area,” Chair MK Ben Ari said. “MKs Yom Tov Kalfon (Yamina) and Moshe Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid) initiated a meeting in the Public Security Committee, and I asked to hold a joint meeting with the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, because the security of the residents must be restored. Until the government resolution on the transfer of responsibility from the army to the police is fully implemented, a solution for the residents’ security must be provided.”

Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair MK Ben Barak said, “Complaints we received from residents gave the impression that a vacuum has been created, and that the baton was not passed properly.”

National Security Council official Talia Lankri said, “The residents will receive full protection. We are talking about the threat of infiltration. There is no other threat. We are not dealing here with criminal matters. The IDF has three separate categories for the localities: those located very close to the barrier, those located near the barrier, and those located further away. Each locality receives a security arrangement according to its categorization, and this includes a military security coordinator, a rapid response team and infrastructure, including fences, security cameras and security vehicles.”

Border Police official Irit Mizrahi said, “We were asked to check if we have the authority to sign the letters of appointment of the military security coordinators. There is a legal opinion stating that we do not. The military security coordinator is vetted by the IDF. We don’t have the authority.”

IDF official Lt.-Col. Eylon Peretz said, “The police is responsible for [providing security] to the localities… The ‘Yerushalayim Envelope’ is under the responsibility of the police. That passed in 2006… The gap has to do with the question of which resources were transferred to the Border Police.”

Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair MK Ben Barak said, “In the event of an incident, the military, not the police, will be dispatched to the scene first.”

Peretz replied, “Not exactly. There are five Border Police companies there. The real gap is that Israel Police pays NIS 500,000 for military security coordinators, while the army pays NIS 16,000. The army is prepared to transfer to the police all the resources it has designated for this purpose.”

MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) said, “There is intent and motivation to carry out terror attacks, and we need to see where the weak spots are, because that’s where it will hit. The ‘Yerushalayim Envelope’ is a weak spot, and time is of the essence.”

MK Ben Ari summed up the meeting, saying that she and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair MK Ben Barak both support the transfer of responsibility to Israel Police. “Residents said that up until Feb. 1 there was a security guard at the entrance to every locality, and now there isn’t. Security has been harmed,” she said. “The localities are situated on Palestinian roads. Not that all of [the Palestinians] want to do harm, but it’s enough that one person infiltrates a community. This is why we are concerned… We are committed to restoring security.”