Israel ‘Concerned’ About ‘Serious Escalation’ in Eastern Ukraine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 8:48 am |

A view of the Israeli Foreign Ministry building in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

After keeping a low profile in the military and diplomatic standoff between Moscow and Kyiv due to its close ties with both, Israel said Wednesday that it supports the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine.

A statement from Israel’s Foreign Ministry expressed concern about the “serious escalation” in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow is formally recognizing the independence of two pro-Russian breakaway regions.

The statement made no mention of Russia, which the United States and NATO fear is poised to launch a full-blown attack on Ukraine.

The statement said Israel “hopes for a diplomatic solution which will lead to calm, and is willing to help if asked.”

“Israel supports the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine,” the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also voiced concern about the welfare of its citizens in Ukraine and the country’s Jewish community.

“Israel is concerned about the welfare of thousands of Israeli citizens living in Ukraine and the welfare of the large Jewish community in the country. Israel is ready and willing to immediately transfer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine according to its needs and is in contact with the Ukrainian authorities regarding the matter. Israel is continuing to engage in dialogue with its partners on ways to get the diplomatic efforts back on track.”

Israel is home to a large population of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, including Ukraine.