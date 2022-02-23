Erdogan: Turkey Places Importance on Herzog’s Visit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 4:30 am |

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday addressed President Yitzchak Herzog’s upcoming visit to Ankara next month, saying his government viewed it as “important.”

“We place importance on Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s upcoming visit [to Turkey], which could lead to developments in other areas,” Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

Erdogan’s comments came after Herzog announced on Monday that he was also planning to visit Greece and Cyprus over the next two weeks, beginning with a trip to Greece on Thursday. Both countries are in conflict with Turkey.

In Greece, Herzog is scheduled to meet with his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other members of the Greek government, as well as with representatives of Greece’s Jewish community.

The following Wednesday he will visit Cyprus, where he will meet President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, followed by an “expanded bilateral meeting” with the participation of both delegations.

It has been reported recently that Turkey wants to open a new page in its strained relations with Israel and, among other steps, is taking increasing action against anti-Israel terrorist groups operating on Turkish soil, including Hamas.

Signaling potential rapprochement between the once-close regional partners, Erdogan has spoken with Herzog several times since the Israeli President took office took on July 7, 2021.