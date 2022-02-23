Demand for Hebrew Lessons Jumps in Gaza as Israel Eases Work Restrictions

GAZA (Reuters) -

A Palestinian leaves the Gaza Strip in an auto rickshaw through the Israeli Erez crossing, in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

Increased demand for English classes at the Nafha languages center in Gaza follows a new offer of work permits by Israel as it has moved to calm border tensions following an 11-day war in May with Hamas.

It now offers 10,000 permits allowing Gaza residents to cross the border to work in Israel — a new source of income to a region where 64% of the population is estimated to live in poverty and unemployment runs at 50%.

Ahmed Al-Faleet, the center’s owner, said the number of people enlisted to learn Hebrew has increased four-fold to reach 160 students per course since Israel began giving work permits in the last quarter of 2021.

“These courses allow anyone who gets a permit to read signs, documents written in Hebrew, and communicate with (soldiers) on Israeli checkpoints. If an employer speaks only Hebrew it enables the worker to deal with him,” he told Reuters.

Israeli liaison officer Colonel Moshe Tetro said the new jobs would improve Gaza’s economy and “would also serve calm and security stability.”

Eassam Daalis, a senior Hamas official, said Israel was eventually expected to offer 30,000 work permits, which economists say could allow workers to earn an average of 500 shekels ($156) a day, equivalent to what some can earn a week working in Gaza.

Gaza economist Mohammad Abu Jayyab noted that the offer of permits was one of a series of economic steps agreed under a political settlement brokered by Egyptian, Qatari and United Nations negotiators following the May war.

Israel has tied the offer of more openness to improved security following May’s war and has accused Hamas of investing in building its fighting capabilities rather than resolving the humanitarian problems facing Gaza.

“If the security situation remains stable and calm, the state of Israel would open up more and more,” said Tetro.