Breakthrough in Treating PTSD Using Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Clinical example of functional brain imaging by fMRI. The reduced brain activity in the frontal lobes of the brain (responsible among others for emotional regulation and executive functions) and in hippocampus (responsible for memory functions) is improved after Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT). (The Shamir Medical Center)

Israeli researchers announced on Wednesday a breakthrough in the treatment of PTSD symptoms using hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).

“The study included 35 IDF combat veterans who suffered from PTSD that was resistant to both psychiatric medications and psychotherapy,” said Dr. Keren Doenyas-Barak of Tel Aviv University. “The veterans were divided into two groups: one group received HBOT while the other served as a control group. Following a protocol of 60 treatments improvement was demonstrated in all PTSD symptoms, including hyper-arousal, avoidance, and depression.

“For the first time in years the study’s participants, most of whom had suffered from severe PTSD, were able to leave the horrors behind and look forward to a better future,” said Doenyas-Barak.

Hyperbaric medicine involves treatments in a pressurized chamber where atmospheric pressure is higher than sea-level pressure and the air is rich with oxygen. Considered a safe form of treatment, HBOT is already used for a range of medical conditions.

“Today we understand that treatment-resistant PTSD is caused by a biological wound in brain tissues, which obstructs attempts at psychological and psychiatric treatments,” explains Prof. Shai Efrati, adding that “with the new HBOT protocols, we can activate mechanisms that repair the wounded brain tissue.”

The findings may also yield applications in diagnosis. To date, no effective diagnostic method has been developed and diagnosis of PTSD is still based on personal reports which are necessarily subjective – leading to many clashes between the suffering veterans and the authorities responsible for treating them. The new methodology could make it possible to positively identify PTSD and resolving such conflicts.