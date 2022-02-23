Blue and White Sources: Meirav Michaeli Will Break Up the Coalition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during a Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Yerushalayim, on Tuesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s threat to topple the coalition unless his bill to raise salaries for career soldiers is approved by the Knesset has put the government in crisis mode. Transportation Minister Meirav Michaeli’s opposition to Gantz’s demand pensions be raised for Israeli career soldiers has angered close associates of the Blue and White party leader.

“If there is someone who will break up this government, it is Michaeli and the Labor party. She will bring Netanyahu back to power. Most parties understood that Gantz’s defense bills are important and tempered their opposition over the course of the day. It is only the Labor party that continues to be obstinate. It’s unclear how she fails to control her party.”

In a statement, the Labor party said, “As always, the Labor party will act once again responsibly and ethically. Gantz’s ‘hold me back or I’ll go back to Netanyahu’ method is inappropriate and disrespectful of the coalition partnership. Social sensitivity and solidarity are necessary for the good of the weaker sectors and the existence of this important government is necessary at this time.”

In a message to Gantz Tuesday, Labor MK Efrat Reytan wrote: “Yesterday, we were supposed to approve two important bills for the weakest populations – the expansion of unemployment payments for those embarking on training and double allowances. Every day you prevent the passage of these laws, citizens are harmed.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, however, were not impressed by Gantz’s ultimatum. As one coalition member said: “He won’t dismantle the coalition.”

Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzberg noted that while “[Blue and White] wants this government to last,” we can’t have a situation where there is always a reason for the Knesset not to pass the defense minister’s legislation.

“We are upholding our commitment and always voting with the coalition, even on things we don’t like. Without coalition discipline, the government will dissolve,” he said.