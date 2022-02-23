Beis Hatalmud Manchester Holds a Double Siyum Mishnayos With Extra Meaning

LONDON -

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 5:52 am |

A view of the crowd at the siyum in Manchester.

Beis Hatalmud Manchester held a particularly special Siyum Mishnayos at a unique event.

The siyum was the culmination of seven weeks of additional out-of-hours learning by the talmidim and the mosad’s hanhalah. The project was launched with an aim to create achdus through learning as an aliyas neshamos for the 45 niftarim of the Meron tragedy last year, zichronam l’vrachah.

The entire Shas was covered between all the talmidim and the hanhalah. Alongside the mishnayos given to each lomed was the name of the niftar for whom those mishnayos were being learned. This gave a very personal connection and impetus to the learning.

In a touching gesture, each talmid sent a personalized letter to the family of the niftar in whose merit they were learning, telling them about the learning project. More than 100 talmidim, plus staff, enthusiastically participated, resulting in the entire Mishnayos being learned twice.

The siyum and seudas mitzvah were held in Ateres Rochel Hall, chaired by the school’s Menahel, Rabbi Yechiel Emanuel.

Since Mishnayos had been finished twice, two boys were mesayem. Kaddish was said for the first siyum by Rabbi Shlomo Angel — the school’s Mashgiach — and for the second siyum by Reb Meir Eliezer Bergman, father of Reb Moshe Bergman, z”l, a much-loved Manchester-born ben Torah, niftar in the Meron tragedy.

Rabbi Yechiel Emanuel introducing Rabbi Yisrael Chaim Horowitz.

The boys were honored by the presence of Harav Yisrael Chaim Horowitz, Rav Kahal Vayoel Moshe d’Satmar. Harav Horowitz addressed the talmidim and praised the outstanding achievements of the boys learning b’achdus for such a project.

The two siyumim gave rise to a spirited rekidah after which Rabbi Moshiach, a relative of two of the niftarim, spoke divrei chizuk and retold some stories about them that resonated with the audience.

Dancing at the siyum.

Perhaps the emotional climax of the event was the recital of a heart-moving grammen especially composed for the occasion by Reb Menachem Halpern and movingly sung by talmidim from each shiur. The poignant verses described the tragedy in Meron and the deep and strong emunah of Klal Yisrael, even in the face of the unspeakable events and their impact. The grammen concluded with a description of the simchah brought out by being mesayem Shas b’achdus, through the school’s learning project.