BDE — Rebbetzin Hinda Kohn, A”h, of Toldos Aharon

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 5:53 pm |

Toldos Aharon Chassidim mourned the petirah of Rebbetzin Hinda Kahn, a”h, the wife of the Toldos Aharon Rebbi, shlita, who passed away in Yerushalayim Wednesday evening at the age of 74.

The Rebbetzin had been gravely ill for the past year, during which her family constantly tended to her at her bedside. During the last period when she was hospitalized, special arrangements were made for the Rebbe, who is a kohein, to be able to visit her in the hospital through a specially prepared entrance.

The Rebbetzin was born on Monday, Adar 2, 5708/March 13, 1948, in Landberg, Germany, where her father, Harav Naftali Zvi Lavin, zt”l, of Zidichov was located after the end of WWII. In 1959, she immigrated to Eretz Yisrael with her parents.

In her father’s house, she received her education for the love of the Torah and extreme modesty, and from there she inherited the degree of nobility and kindness, which she excelled all her days, always brightened the face of every man, and gave her soul in acts of charity and grace for the broken and miraculously oppressed.

In 1960, when her mother, Rebbetzin Miriam Eidel, took ill, she travelled with her family to London, where she cared for her mother with dedication.

On 20 Elul, 5726/September 5, 1966, she married Harav Dovid Kohn, shlita, the second son of the late Baal Hadrei Emuna She later moved to London when her mother’s health beagn to fail, and cared for her until her petirah and then undertook to help raise her siblings. Several years later, her father moved to America to open a yeshiva, and she once again accompanied him.

The Rebbetzin was devoted to the spiritual growth of her husband, and took care of running the entire household in a manner which allowed him to continue his learning and avodas Hashem unimpeded. When her husband established the Beis Midrash of the Toldot Aharon Chassidim in Monsey, she worked tirelessly to help strengthen its vitality and growth.

She established wide open home, welcoming dozens of oppressed, orphaned and heartbroken people who found in her home satisfying meals as well as a place to pour out their bitterness. Her home in Monsey was filled with sheluchim and tzedakah collectors from the Eretz Yisrael.

When her husband became Toldos Aharon rebbe some twenty five years ago, the family moved to Yerushalayim. She would prepare Shabbos meals for the numerous bachurim who came to partake in the seudas Shabbos with the Rebbe.

The highlight was the establishment of the organization ‘Ichud Neshei Toldos Aharon’ – ‘Knishta Chada’, which unites all the women of the Toldos Aharon chassidus, and she often addressed gatherings delivering words of chizuk. She also founded the organization ‘Ezer Le’yoldos – Lev Tov’ to make it easier for Chassidishe women after childbirth.

The Rebbetzin is survived by ybl”c her illustrious husband, the Toldos Aharon Rebbe Harav Dovid Kohn, shlita; her brothers the Zidichoiv Rebbe of London, the Rav of Zidichov Haredim, the Zidichoiv Rebbe of Williamsburg, the Balchov Rebbe, the Zidichoiv Rebbe of Bnei Brak; her sister the Tosh Rebbetzin; her sons Harav Yosef Yosef, Harav Aharon, Harav Moshe, Harav Menachem Nahum, Harav Yeshaya, Harav Yoel Yechiel, and Harav Shlomo Leib; daughters Rebbetzin Rabinowitz, Rebbetzin Ginzburg, Rebbetzin Kahana, and Rebbetzin Friedman; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren who follow in the path of the illustrious family.