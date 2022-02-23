Appointment of Meretz MK to Diplomatic Post Stirs Controversy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 5:02 pm |

The appointment of Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi to be Israel’s consul general in Shanghai has stirred controversy due to her publicly confessed reservations about the state and its symbols.

When an interviewer at Kan Bet radio asked what she, the first Arab Israeli to head a diplomatic mission abroad, will do when the Hatikvah anthem is played at official ceremonies, Zoabi replied: “I don’t know the anthem by heart, the phrase [in it] ‘the Jewish soul’ excludes me.”

She evaded a question as to whether recognizes Israel as the Jewish state, saying that “Israel is a democratic country and I want it to be more democratic. I mostly want it to be more equal. I entered the Knesset mostly in order to promote equality.

She noted, however, that like all Members of Knesset, she pledged loyalty to the state upon becoming an MK.

She said the appointment was “a source of pride of all Arab women in the country,” adding, “I am the first to break this glass ceiling and I’m proud about that.”

When announcing her appointment, Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid praised her “rich managerial experience” and “diverse and impressive economic and public service background.”

Zoabi agreed: “I have a global opportunity to influence the economic ties between Israel and China,” she said, citing her graduate studies in managerial economics from the University of Oxford. She also has a masters degree in literature from the University of Haifa.

But the selection has raised a furor, with demands for it to be cancelled.

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu called it a “scandal.”

“It is inconceivable that the person representing Israel in one of the important world powers is someone who doesn’t recognize Israel as a Jewish state and opposes its national anthem,” he tweeted in Hebrew. “I demand that the government cancel her appointment today.”

Communication Minister Yoaz Hendel, a member of the coalition, condemned the appointment in similar language:

“It is inconceivable that a person with an anti-Zionist position like her will serve as the face of Israel in such an important country,” Channel 12 quoted Hendel as saying.

In her defense, MK Boaz Toporovsky, of Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, argued that the appointment is a potent answer to Israel’s critics, “especially in a world in which people are trying to slander Israel as a racist, apartheid state, appointing an Arab woman to such a senior position can show the truth.”