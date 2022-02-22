Yisrael Beytenu Minister Avidar to Resign From Government

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 4:10 am |

Minister Eli Avidar. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Frustrated Yisrael Beytenu minister Eli Avidar has called a 2 p.m. press conference at the Knesset to announce that he is quitting the Cabinet.

Avidar rejected an offer from Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman to serve as a second minister in the Finance Ministry and then accepted a temporary appointment as minister of strategic planning.

But an expected promotion did not come, and Avidar is expected to announce that he will instead return to the Knesset.

Avidar is expected to remain within the coalition as an MK, even after resigning as a minister.

Avidar has criticized the government over policy, including his critiques of COVID restrictions and what he described as the excessive force used by authorities in dispersing nonviolent protests against the Green Pass vaccine passport.

Avidar’s resignation comes less than a day after Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his Blue and White Party announced they would boycott votes on bills in the Knesset plenum, in protest of the failure to promote their law on the expansion of military pensions.

A senior party official told Kan News that “Bennett and Lapid must handle this, otherwise the government will disintegrate. It is impossible for those who are on the margins to lead and run the government, it will not last.”