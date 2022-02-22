White House Sees Russian ‘Invasion’ in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 10:49 am |

Smoke billows from a power and heating plant as it is was shelled in Shchastya, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The White House has begun referring to Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine as an “invasion” after initially hesitating to use the term — a red line that President Joe Biden has said would result in the U.S. levying severe sanctions against Moscow.

Jon Finer, the principal deputy national security adviser, said Tuesday: “We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine.” He said “latest” was important — “an invasion is an invasion and that is what is under way.”

The White House decided to begin referring to Russia’s actions as an “invasion” because of the situation on the ground, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he wasn’t authorized to discuss internal deliberations.

The administration resisted initially calling the deployment of troops an invasion because the White House wanted to see what Russia was actually going to do. The official added that, after assessing Russian troop movements, it became clear it was a new invasion.