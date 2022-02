MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:49 am |

A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, early Tuesday. (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

Shelling resumed on the line of contact between government and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday morning according to the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe, a diplomatic source said.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has been thrust to the forefront of a standoff between Russia and the West and Kyiv after President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday.