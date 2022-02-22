Netanyahu Denounces Return to Iran Nuclear Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Leader of the Opposition and head of the Likud party Binyamin Netanyahu attends the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Yerushalayim, Tuesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu warned on Tuesday that the deal emerging in Vienna would give the international stamp of approval to a nuclear-armed Iran that would menace not only Israel and the Mideast but the United States as well.

“You’re postponing [nuclear capabilities] for a few years and giving it a kosher seal of international approval for Iran to develop nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu told the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations delegates at the Knesset, according to The Times of Israel.

“[The deal] doesn’t even kick the can down the road. It lightly nudges the can [for a short while]. That’s it. That’s all this deal does.”

“Do you want a world in which a militant Islamist state and ayatollahs have nuclear weapons with the ability to reach New York and Los Angeles?” he asked.

He posited that the likely terms of the deal will not be sufficient to deter Iran from pursuing its nuclear and hegemonical ambitions.

“The fact that a deal cannot go anywhere without crippling sanctions and the credible military threat is something I said over and over again to then-president Obama,” Netanyahu said. “Unless you have this combination… you cannot stop these rogue regimes by agreements.”

“The deal is a highway paved in gold, because [Iran is] getting hundreds of millions released in exchange,” said Netanyahu, without offering any more specificity.

In addition, he conjured the specter of a nuclear arms race in the region.

“This deal that they’re now coming back to means the Middle East will go nuclear,” said Netanyahu. “At least three other countries will go nuclear. It will be a nuclear tinder box.”

“It’s a horrible deal and we should oppose it with every fiber of our being,” he said.