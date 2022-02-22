Meretz Arab-Israeli MK Appointed Israel’s Consul General to China

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 10:22 am |

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday appointed Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi as Israel’s consul general to Shanghai.

Zoabi will be the first Israeli Arab woman to hold such a senior diplomatic position.

The appointment also has a political advantage, as moving Zoabi from the Knesset to Shanghai could mean one less rebellious voter in the coalition. Zoabi broke with the coalition last month, casting the decisive vote against legislation to force yeshivah students to enlist in the IDF, in protest of the government moving to re-institute the ban on Palestinians who marrying Israelis from obtaining citizenship.

The next candidate on the Meretz list is Kati Piasecki, a member of the Bat Yam City Council.