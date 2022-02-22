Justice Minister Says No Need for Phone Hacking Inquiry

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 3:43 pm |

Gideon Sa’ar, Israeli Minister of Justice. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

Allegations of extensive unauthorized police use of NSO Pegasus spyware for domestic surveillance have been called into question, and plans for a state inquiry into the matter were fading on Tuesday.

A day after a preliminary probe found no evidence of wrongdoing to support the Calcalist allegations that sparked the uproar earlier this month, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Yerushalayim, “It is now clear that the newspaper report 15 days ago was incorrect and certainly not accurate,” and, “It is clear that there is no need for the dramatic step of establishing a state commission of inquiry.”

However, Sa’ar was careful to stipulate that this was not the final word, telling Ynet that “it is an interim report and we need to continue to examine ourselves, and correct if necessary.”

Interim findings from Justice Ministry investigation into the claims, headed by Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari, were published on Monday.

In response, Calcalist said that the findings “require serious consideration and reexamination of the allegations we published.” Such an investigation, the newspaper said, is underway, and “when we finish it, we will not hesitate to correct as much as necessary.”