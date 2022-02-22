Israeli Diplomatic Staff Relocate to Lviv in Ukraine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 8:29 am |

Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky. (MFA)

Israel’s diplomatic staff in Ukraine completed their transfer from the capital of Kyiv to Lviv in the country’s west on Tuesday.

Staff was relocated due to fears of an all-out Russian invasion that would target the Ukrainian capital.

Israel has notified both Ukraine and Russia of the new location of the mission in order to ensure its safety.

In a conversation with Ambassador Michael Brodsky and embassy staff, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid emphasized that protecting the lives of Israel’s emissaries, Israeli citizens situated in Ukraine, and the large Jewish community in the country, is Israel’s top priority.

Lapid also thanked neighboring countries for agreeing to allow the passage of Israeli citizens through land border crossings if needed.