Gantz Reveals Iran-Venezuela UAV Connection

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 4:55 pm |

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz displaying a photo of the advanced Iranian Mohajer UAV, transferred to Venezuela, in a speech at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Yerushalayim, Tuesday. (Ariel Hermoni/MOD)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has charged that Iran is transferring technology for the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and missiles to arm them with, to Venezuela.

In a speech at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Yerushalayim, Gantz displayed a photo that he said proves his case:

“This image shows a model of the advanced Iranian Mohajer UAV, presented [to] Venezuela’s president. In addition to developing Iranian UAVs in Venezuela, our assessments show that Iranian precision-guided missiles are being delivered for these UAVs and other similar models,” Gantz says.

“With this image in mind, I can tell you that in my meetings with partners from around the world, including African and Latin American partners, I heard extreme concern about Iranian support for terrorism,” he told the meeting.

Addressing the Iranian nuclear deal, Gantz said that if a deal is signed with Iran, this “does not mark the end of the road.”

“It opens the door to important action that must be taken,” including “stopping the development of ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.”

“Enforcement and supervision by the IAEA are crucial but not enough, we need to have offensive capabilities and a set of sanctions ready in our back pockets in case Iran violates the agreement.”