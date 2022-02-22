Finland to Review Russia-Owned Nuclear Project

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 12:34 pm |

Finland will reassess a nuclear-power project that is partly owned by Russian companies, in light of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition Monday of breakaway regions of Ukraine.

According to Finnish news outlets YLE and STT, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she believes a new risk analysis should be conducted on the Fennovoima nuclear power project, over concerns that it could aid Russia’s nuclear weapon production.

Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä had previously told the Helsingin Sanomat that the Defense Ministry will do a new security assessment of the project, which is based in Pyhäjoki, on the Gulf of Bothni, and which has not yet been granted a construction permit.

Marin said Tuesday that Finland supports Ukraine’s independence and its right to self-determination, and told a press conference following a parliamentary meeting, “We call on Russia to reverse its recognition, to end its military actions and to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.”

Marin also said that Finland would aid Ukraine through financial and other means, and that she had discussed sanctions against Russia with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.