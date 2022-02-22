Israeli Cancer Drug Experiment Returns from Space Station

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli scientists are evaluating the results of tests of a cancer drug conducted at the International Space Station (ISS), to see if micro-gravity enhances its effectiveness, The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

“What we want to check is whether the active molecules that kill the tumor cells are released, when in microgravity, at a rate and in a manner that makes them more effective,” said Prof. Yehezkel Bernholtz, a biochemist at the Hebrew University. Bernholtz is the inventor of Doxil, which became the first nanotechnology drug to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, back in 1995.

“If this idea proves correct, we already have equipment to imitate microgravity on Earth, and we can use it with cells, then to test with small animals, and if relevant we can try to apply microgravity to humans undergoing cancer treatment,” he said.

The experimental package containing Doxil was sent into space in early January on a SpaceX Falcon 9, as part of a smart laboratory developed by Israeli company SpacePharma, and recently arrived back on Earth.

While scientists are skeptical about the potential of zero gravity for enhancing regular drugs like aspirin, Bernholtz believes that some drugs with complex structures are more likely to show significant differences in zero gravity.

Doxil is one of the “complex drugs [that] are much more likely to go through changes that other drugs don’t go through,” Bernholtz said.