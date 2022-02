LONDON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:56 am |

Protesters demanding new sanctions against Russia hold banners during the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 14. (REUTERS/Antonio Bronic)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said Britain would sanction five Russian banks and three high net worth individuals including Gennady Timchenko after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions of east Ukraine.

“Today, the U.K. is sanctioning the following five Russian banks: Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, and we’re sanctioning three very high net worth individuals,” Johnson told parliament.