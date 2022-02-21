Russia Claims Border Breach From Ukraine, Kyiv Calls It Fake News

MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Monday, February 21, 2022 at 9:35 am |

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, deployed to Poland to reassure NATO allies and deter Russian aggression, encamp at an operating base 6 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, near Przemysl, Poland, Monday. (REUTERS/Bryan Woolston)

Russian forces killed a group of five saboteurs who breached the country’s southwest border from Ukraine on Monday, news agencies quoted the military as saying, in an accusation that Kyiv dismissed as the latest in a series of fakes.

The accusations escalated already soaring tensions over a Russian military buildup. Kyiv and the West fear that a border incident near eastern Ukraine could be used as a pretext for Moscow to attack its neighbor. Russia denies such plans. Russia’s ruble fell to its weakest against the dollar since Jan. 27 on the reports, which quoted a statement from Russia’s Southern Military District.

It said that a Federal Security Service border patrol around 3 a.m. identified a sabotage and reconnaissance group that had breached the border in the Rostov region, prompting it to call troops for backup. A clash ensued, it said.

“Two Ukrainian army infantry fighting vehicles crossed the state border into the Russian Federation to evacuate the sabotage group from the territory of Ukraine,” it said.

“As a result of the engagement, five members of the sabotage and reconnaissance group who violated the Russian border were eliminated,” it said.

The group was detected near the village of Mityanskaya in Russia’s Rostov region, it said, adding that there were no casualties on the Russian side.

Ukraine dismissed the account as false information.

“Another fake. We don’t have people there, nor could they be [there],” Ukraine‘s military said.

Fears are growing in Kyiv and the West that a false-flag operation – an act committed with the intent of pinning blame on another party – could be staged in eastern Ukraine and used as a pretext for Russia to attack.