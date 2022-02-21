Minister Sees Bilateral Talks with U.S. to ‘Complement’ an Iran Nuclear Deal

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

A member of Austrian armed forces walks past Palais Coburg, the site of a meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria, earlier this month. (Reuters/Leonhard Foeger)

Israel will address its misgivings about an emerging new Iran nuclear deal in future bilateral arrangements with the United States, an Israeli official said on Monday.

Israel, which is not a party to nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers in Vienna, has voiced concern that they could produce a revived deal that “create(s) a more violent, more volatile Middle East.”

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, a member of Israel’s decision-making security cabinet, said that as a leftist opposition lawmaker in 2015 she had supported the then-nuclear deal with Iran – which the Trump administration later withdrew from.

But, she said, “this (emerging) deal is much shorter, with many more sunsets, with many, many more — I would say — bad opportunities, cracks. And yes, it’s very, very problematic.”

“So we are doing whatever we can to make it as best as possible,” Michaeli, speaking in English, told the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations in Yerushalayim.

“We will have to work on a complementary agreement between Israel and the U.S.”

She did not elaborate. Israeli leaders have previously asserted that their country would not be bound by any nuclear deal and could take unilateral military action against Iran if they believed it was required to deny it nuclear weapons.