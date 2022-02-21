Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Tests Positive for COVID After NY Democratic Convention

NEW YORK (New York Daily News/TNS) -

Monday, February 21, 2022 at 2:27 pm |

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel on Thursday. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin says he has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after attending the state Democratic convention.

The former Harlem state senator, who was appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul after she replaced Gov. Andrew Cuomo, tweeted that he is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing only mild symptoms, and will be “isolating at home.”

The announcement came after Benjamin joined Hochul, Hillary Clinton and a raft of top Democrats at the state party’s confab in midtown Manhattan.

There are no other reports of infections traced to the event.

Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, showing the state’s positivity rate at just 1.54%.

“The vaccine is a key tool to beat back this virus and keep our families safe,” Hochul said. “Parents and guardians, please talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about getting your children vaccinated, and boosted if eligible, if you haven’t already.”