Judicial Selection Committee Appoints Four New High Court Justices

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7:43 am |

View of the courtroom at the High Court in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Judicial Selection Committee on Monday selected four new Supreme Court justices to the High Court, reordering the 15-justice body which sits atop the judicial branch.

The four are Judge Khaled Kabuv, Judge Ruth Ronen, Judge Gila Kanfei-Steinitz and private sector lawyer Yechiel Kasher.

Kanfei-Steinitz and Kasher are both viewed as moderate conservatives, ensuring Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar has placed his stamp on the judiciary and moved it slightly to the right again, given that three of the four justices being replaced were affiliated with the activist or moderate activists wings.

Ronen was the main pick of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and is expected to follow her moderate activist approach.

Kabuv has spent most of his career handling economic crime issues and has less well-known constitutional views.

But he is replacing Justice George Kara to fill the “Israeli-Arab seat” on the court and is expected to be somewhere on the moderate activist spectrum.

Kabuv will also be the first permanent Muslim Israeli-Arab justice on the court as prior Israeli-Arab justices were always Christian Israeli-Arabs.

Despite attempts to derail his candidacy regarding meetings he held with questionable Muslim activists, Sa’ar succeeded in pushing through his candidacy.

Though overall the court still leans slightly moderate activist 8-7, the scorecard is now closer than ever, with two new justices joining conservatives Noam Sohlberg, David Mintz, Yosef Elron and Alex Stein and moderate conservatives Yael Wilner and Yitzchak Amit.

With Hayut and activist Anat Baron due to retire in 2023, assuming Sa’ar replaces one out of the two of them with a moderate conservative, the court will flip to majority moderate conservative 8-7 for the first time in decades.