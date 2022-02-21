Israeli Passport Holders Nearing U.S. Visa Waiver

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 21, 2022 at 3:33 am |

Israeli passport holders visiting the U.S. on tourism and business could be included in the U.S. visa waiver program by next year, as talks on the matter speed up, Globes reported Sunday. Last week a U.S. senior delegation examining the matter visited Israel. The delegation included representatives of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of the Interior.

At the same time the Interior Ministry is completing a questionnaire on the matter with about 300 questions on Israeli policy such as immigration policy.

Gil Bringer, who serves as a consultant to the Israeli Ministry of Interior’s Population and Immigration Authority and is in charge of the issue of Israel’s admission to the U.S. visa waiver program, told Globes that the talks are moving ahead fast and that Israeli passport holders could be eligible for the visa waiver program by the first quarter of 2023.

He said, “There is agreement at the highest level between the sides and the involvement of people at various government ministries including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Interior and Defense and the Israel Security Services (Shin Bet). After the questionnaire is completed, a process that all countries enter into that is required for the visa waiver, we have accelerated both the virtual and physical talks to clarify what we are asking from the U.S. administration, for example, regarding the issuance of biometric documents and the process of biometric identification.”

Israel’s desire to join the visa waiver program should also benefit the U.S. tourist industry as it strives to recover from the COVID crisis, as Israelis are often deterred by the arduous process of obtaining a U.S. tourist visa.

If all goes according to plan, then Israeli passport holders will be admitted to the U.S. through the ESTA Travel Authorization Electronic System, through which tourists can pay a $14 fee and apply online to enter the U.S. for up to 90 days. There are already 39 countries that have been admitted to the U.S. visa waiver program including most EU members, the U.K., Switzerland, Norway, Australia, New Zealand and Chile.

At present, 6.5% of Israelis who apply for a U.S. visa are refused and this percentage must be cut to 3% for Israel to qualify for the visa waiver program. Most of the refusals are for technical reasons and the Interior Ministry will embark upon a campaign to ensure that Israelis fill in and submit the current U.S. visa application form according to the instructions such as attaching up-to-data photographs, signed parental approval for children seeking a visa and not submitting defective passports.