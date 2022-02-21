Israel Sounds Alarm on Taking Iranian Revolutionary Guards off Terror Blacklist

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1:10 pm |

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during his Yesh Atid party’s faction meeting at the Knesset, Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid are warning that it would be a mistake for the U.S. to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps from its list of terrorist organizations.

“Everyone in his right mind should talk to the administration about this and tell them, ‘This is just wrong, don’t do that,’” said Lapid in a meeting with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Yerushalayim on Monday.

Bennett had a similar message for the influential group the night before.

“They are now asking to let the biggest terror organization on earth off the hook,” Bennett said, referring to Tehran’s insistence on ending the blacklist as a precondition for a revived nuclear deal during the current Vienna talks.

Bennett, who opposes a U.S. return to the nuclear deal, did not say whether the Biden administration had agreed to reverse then-President Donald Trump’s 2019 decision to blacklist the IRGC.

In 2019, Trump administration secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced that the IRGC would be designated a foreign terrorist organization, the first time the U.S. blacklisted an entire entity of a foreign government in this way.

The designation entailed sanctions, including freezes on any assets the Guard had in U.S. jurisdictions and a ban on Americans doing business with it or providing material support for its activities.