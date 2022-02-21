Israel Counts Average of 50 COVID Deaths a Day in Feb.

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 21, 2022

Workers from Chevra Kadisha Kehilat Yerushalayim at a levayah of a person who died from COVID-19, at the Sanhedria Cemetery in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported on Monday that the country’s average daily COVID-19 death toll has reached 50 in February.

The ministry reported that 38 COVID-19 patients succumbed to complications from the virus on Sunday alone, pushing the total death toll up to 9,971 and one step closer to the grim 10,000-death milestone.

Since the beginning of February, 1,002 Israelis have succumbed to COVID-related diseases, compared to 674 throughout January.

Meanwhile, health authorities also reported that 17,658 Israelis tested positive for coronavirus out of 92,052 tests carried out Sunday, putting the pathogen’s positivity rate at 19.2%.

The virus’s reproduction rate, or R-number, remained unchanged and stood at 0.67.

The number of active coronavirus patients also continued to drop and stood at 117,482, compared to 425,008 at the beginning of the month.