Gantz’s Party Boycotts Coalition Votes

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1:05 pm |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Makor Rishon newspaper in Yerushalayim, Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

It was the turn of Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party to threaten the stability of the Bennett-Lapid coalition on Monday, as it boycotted Knesset votes until its bills are passed.

This marked the second straight week of coalition dysfunction, as the Islamist Ra’am party ended its boycott earlier on Monday that began last week due to its legislation being held up.

A statement released by Blue and White lamented the “harm to the security of the state and a commitment made by the coalition,” claiming that failure to advance certain bills constitutes a violation of coalition agreements.

In a faction meeting, Gantz said: “It pains me that populist politicians, some of whom are post-Zionists, decided to knowingly harm the security of the state and its career soldiers who are protecting the state,” he said, referring to a Blue and White-backed proposed raise in pensions for IDF officers that is opposed by Labor and Meretz.

A senior coalition source was quoted by Ynet as saying that “Gantz has decided that pensions for his friends has risen above all other considerations.”

“We were surprised by this move from Gantz, who has the support of all senior members of the coalition. This is childish behavior from someone who thinks we’re all fools,” senior coalition sources told Ynet.