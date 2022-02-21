Fearing Anti-Semitism, 59% of Israelis Hide Being Jewish When Abroad

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 21, 2022 at 9:31 am |

More than 50% of Israelis fear anti-Semitism and hide being Jewish when traveling abroad, while also feeling that Israel is not doing enough to fight anti-Semitism online, a study by the Ruderman Family Foundation has found.

The study’s findings were presented Monday to the Knesset Lobby for Israel-American Jewry Relations.

According to the survey, 62% of Israelis think Israel should take action vis-à-vis anti-Semitic incidents around the world, including sending rescue teams when warranted.

Some 38% think the state is failing to adequately fight anti-Semitism online. At the same time, only 5% think that the international community is doing enough to eradicate anti-Semitism.

Also, 73% of Israelis identify to a large extent with other Jews worldwide in the event of an anti-Semitic incident. Only 1% of respondents said they did not identify with this plight at all.

The survey further found that 28% of Israelis ages 18-29 are “very concerned” for their safety abroad – a sensation shared by 16% of Israelis 60 and over. 21% in the former age group also reported that they or their acquaintances were exposed to anti-Semitic incidents, compared to 8% among the latter group.

Younger Israeli also expressed greater concern to reveal where they were from when traveling: About 13% of Israelis ages 18-29 said they won’t say they are from Israel, compared to 8% of Israelis 60 and over.

Overall, 59% of Israelis said they hide the fact they are Jewish when traveling overseas.

As for the Jewish community in the United States, the study found that 82% of American Jews felt a stronger bond with the American Jewish community than with Israel (55%).

This figure represents a decrease from sympathy to Israel, which stood at 67% in 2019 and 64% in 2021.

Some 64% said that they expect Jewish institutions to be more inclusive and diverse – a 4% increase compared to 2019.