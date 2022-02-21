Closing Arguments Begin in Ahmaud Arbery Hate-Crimes Trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Reuters) -

L-R: Booking photos of Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

The three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery acted out of racial animosity when they chased down the young Black man as they saw him jogging through their Georgia community, a federal prosecutor told jurors at the defendants’ hate-crimes trial on Monday.

Arbery, 25, out for an afternoon run, was seen as a criminal by the three men who pursued him to his death for no other reason but the color of his skin, Christopher Perras, a special litigation counsel for the U.S. Justice Department’s civil rights division, said in closing arguments.

“They were motivated by racial assumption, racial resentment and racial anger,” Perras said, referring to the defendants – Travis McMichael, 36; his father, former police officer Gregory McMichael, 66; and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52.

“They saw a Black man in their neighborhood and they thought the worst of him,” Perras told the predominantly white jury in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.

All three men are charged with violating Arbery’s civil rights by attacking him because of his race, as well as with attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are additionally charged with a federal firearms offense.

The hate-crimes felony, the most serious of the charges, carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The three men have already been convicted in state court of murder and sentenced to life in prison. The federal prosecution is the first in which those who carried out such a high-profile murder are facing a jury in a hate-crime trial.

The Arbery slaying, caught on cellphone video, was one of several of Black men and women – often by police – that helped reignite racial justice protests in recent years.

Legal experts and court observers say federal prosecutors proved their case while presenting testimony and evidence during the federal trial, but they cautioned that predicting what jurors will decide is tricky.

“The prosecution’s theory is that they were inveterate racists,” said Nirej Sekhon, a professor of criminal law at Georgia State University who has been following the case.

“They need to show that racism saturated every dimension of their lives and informed their decision to chase Mr. Arbery,” he said in a telephone interview. “I believe that they’ve met that bar, that they can tether their [the defendants’] mindset to their actions.”

The defense rested its case on Friday after presenting only one witness to the jury of nine white people and three Black people. Legal observers say the defense doesn’t have to prove anything but may rely on closing arguments.