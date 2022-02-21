Regional 18th Ave. at East 2nd Closed Following Accident By Hamodia StaffMonday, February 21, 2022 at 1:16 pm | KENSINGTON - Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1:16 pm | The intersection of 18th Avenue and East 2nd Street in Brooklyn’s Kensington neighborhood is closed following an accident Monday morning. The victim was seriously injured and hospitalized by EMS. WhatsAppPrintEmailGmail Previous Next Related Joe and Jill Biden Speak in Rochester on Education Albany Reaches Deal to Delay Common Core Regional Briefs – November 16, 2015 Entire Family Swept Over Unauthorized Area of Falls Off-Duty Officer Throttles Coyote During Playground Attack