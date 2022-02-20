UTJ Decries Conversion Reform, After It Advances in Knesset

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 10:45 am |

The building of the Chief Rabbinate in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

United Torah Judaism faction leader MK Rabbi Yaakov Litzman condemned Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana’s Conversion law, which was approved Sunday by the Ministerial Committee.

“The reform government of Bennett, Kahana, Liberman, Lapid, Kariv, and Sa’ar today took another dangerous and offensive step, which endangers the Jewish identity in the State of Israel,” he accused.

The bill would allow municipal Rabbis to conduct conversions.

The goal of the legislation is to make the conversion more “accessible” and give municipal Rabbis the ability to convert greater numbers of the large population of Israeli citizens who are of Jewish descent but not Jewish according to Halachah.

MK Rabbi Yaakov Asher said the reforms would make Judaism “a club that anyone could join.”

The proposed reform has drawn sharp criticism from the Chief Rabbis.