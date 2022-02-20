President Herzog Set to Depart for Greece and Cyprus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:08 pm |

Israeli President Isaac Herzog. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to depart on Thursday for a state visit to Greece at the invitation of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The following week, on Wednesday he is scheduled to visit Cyprus and meet President Nicos Anastasiades.

In Athens, Herzog will hold diplomatic meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, other senior officials, and members of the Greek Jewish community.

In Cyprus, Herzog will hold a private meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades and then an expanded bilateral meeting with the participation of both delegations, during which both presidents will make statements. President Herzog will also be hosted at a state lunch at the invitation of the President of Cyprus.