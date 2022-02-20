Israel Sends Chickpeas into Space

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:15 pm |

NASA Wallops Flight Facility, on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Israel sent a batch of chickpeas to the International Space Station over the weekend to experiment with the possibility of growing them in a zero gravity environment, according to The Times of Israel.

The 28 chickpeas were sealed for delivery to the American side of the ISS in a miniature greenhouse, about the size of a quart container of milk.

They were launched to the ISS from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, alongside eight tons of cargo aboard an unmanned Cygnus spacecraft. The cargo shuttle takes about a day to reach the ISS, located 300 miles above Earth.

An Israeli-led team will attempt to grow the chickpeas remotely using special software in an environment devoid of gravity and natural light.

The experiment is to last one month and then will be refrigerated until they are brought back down to Earth in June.